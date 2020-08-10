Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta praises their dad KK Singh; Says 'He is our strength, our pride'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often keeps on sharing multiple posts related to him on Instagram. She has recently praised their father KK Singh in a new post.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. Close friends, loved ones, and fans of the late actor still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. His untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire film industry and left everyone heartbroken. Sushant’s family members have been trying to keep his fond memories alive through every possible means. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively sharing numerous posts related to him on social media.

But this time, Shweta has mentioned someone else too in her new Instagram post. She has praised their dad KK Singh and penned a note for him that reads, “Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!!” That’s not all. Shweta has also shared a throwback photo in which Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen posing happily with their dad.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Bollywood lost a true gem after the tragic demise of the late actor. Sushant initially began his journey in acting with the television industry. He won hearts with spectacular performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor’s role as Manav in Pavitra Rishta was loved by everyone. He then made an official entry into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. That was followed by movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and others.

