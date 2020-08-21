Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on CBI probe: We have full faith they will definitely bring the truth out

The CBI has officially taken over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her views about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been constantly sharing posts on social media and organizing digital campaigns. She is making every possible effort to seek justice for the late actor. The family’s prayers are already heard as the Supreme Court has recently ordered the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Family members, fans, and other people known to Sushant had been requesting or a CBI probe on social media for a long time.

Sushant’s family has heaved a sigh of relief as CBI has begun its investigation. Meanwhile, Shweta has shared a tweet concerning the current circumstances. She writes, “The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served.” She also adds #CBIinMumbai and #CBIForSSR along with the tweet to continue with the digital movement.

#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (shwetasinghkirt) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a 15-member CBI team has already arrived in Mumbai to look into the case. They have been clicked at the airport on Thursday. They will reportedly interrogate the main accused Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has been asked to assist the investigating agency in the case and provide them with all the case files. Apart from that, the CBI will also take the help of forensic experts to recreate the crime scene and to examine the homicide angle.

