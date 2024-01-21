Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta drops heartfelt video remembering him on birth anniversary; fans get emotional
To remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note praying that his legacy inspires others to be ‘God-like and generous’.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was part of many successful movies before he left for his heavenly abode. Today, on January 21, the actor turns a year older. To celebrate his birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt post remembering him. Read on to know more.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta pens heartfelt post on his birth anniversary
Today, January 21, is the birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To remember the actor and the humble being he was, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and dropped a video that is a collage of all the happy moments of the actor.
In the emotional post for her ‘Sona Sa Bhai’, she penned, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #sushantmoon”
Take a look:
In the comments section, Shweta also wrote, “Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him.” Soon after, many celebs and fans of Sushant showered love on her post and got a little emotional.
A fan penned, “Happy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput wherever you are. Your legacy lives on in the hearts that cherish you,” while another wrote, “Happy sushant de sushant and all SSRINS and family. we missing you Sushant. happy birthday oye meri jaan. @shwetasinghkirti @sushantsinghrajput love you.” A third one commented, “l am turkish my favourite sushant singh rajput love you soooo much and happy birtday so kisses.” Another one penned, “Happiest birthday sir!!! we always love u sushh now,, I can't stop to crying I'm missing u a lotttttttt my inspiration and I'm still waiting for any miracle!!! Now,, I can't describe my love my respect for u sushh. You are the besttttttt sir @sushantsinghrajput happiest birthday sir.”
Take a look:
