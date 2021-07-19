Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta expresses pride in her late brother as she reveals THIS fact about him

The late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, revealed that he was the only actor in the world who got trained by NASA as an astronaut and was even set to go for the 2024 Moon Mission.

Even though Sushant Singh Rajput is not with us today, his legacy continues to live on. His fans have not been able to get him out of their hearts and continue to remember him via his work. Ever since his demise, Sushant's sisters have been expressing their thoughts via their social media handles. They actively share memories of the late SSR with fans and remember the time spent with him. Recently, one of Dil Bechara actor's sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti, posted an update about the late actor that made her proud.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Singh Kirti shared that Sushant Singh Rajput was the only actor in the world to have been trained by NASA. Captioning a fans post as: "Our Sushant Our Pride", Shweta posted an SSRians tweet that read, "The only actor in the world ever who actually got trained by NASA as Astronaut n even was set to go for 2024 Moon Mission! @itsSSR Our Sushant Our Pride!". This post went viral in no time, and the comments section was filled with love and appreciation.

Check it out:

For the unversed, late Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly supposed to work for a sci-fi film, 'Chanda Mama Door Ke'. To prepare for his role, he went to NASA to get training from the astronauts there. In one of his old interviews, Sushant had said that he always dreamt of going to NASA. His love for space and astronomy was well known and post his demise, his fans continue to remember him via the things he loved. The late actor’s last on screen appearance was in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The film released a little over a month after his demise and received a lot of love from his fans.

