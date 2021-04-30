Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta hails his fans for helping in COVID 19 crisis: What a great initiative

Amid the ongoing crisis of COVID 19 in India, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have come forward to help those in need. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to laud the efforts made by them.

Over the past few weeks, India has been experiencing a deadly COVID 19 second wave and many lives have been affected. While the cases are rapidly increasing, the resources available are limited and many people are using social media to help each other. Amid this, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also came forward to help out in times of need and set up a COVID 19 helpline. And now, noticing the initiative, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti hailed the efforts by his fans on social media.

Taking to her social media handle, Sushant's sister shared a post featuring the COVID 19 hotline number created by the Drive actor's fans. The helpline was to help out anyone who needed leads on oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other resources needed in the COVID 19 crisis. Sharing the post, Sushant's sister lauded the efforts being done by his fans to help out amid the crisis. She urged everyone needing help amid COVID wave to contact the helpline. Further, Sushant's sister hoped and prayed amid the crisis for all. She wrote, "What a great initiative by SSRians, please feel free to call the hotline no.,whoever needs help with the COVID situation. May the divine blessings be upon us #SSRCovidConnect."

Take a look:

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and his fans, friends and family have been crusading for justice since his demise. The late actor was also recently paid tribute at the Oscars 2021 'In Memoriam' section along with other deceased actors like Irrfan Khan and . Amid the current COVID 19 crisis, many other celebs have come forth to help people via their social media handle. Many have been amplifying the resources and needs of people amid the crisis.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

