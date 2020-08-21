  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta invites fans for a global prayer meet: Let’s pray negativity is destroyed

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reached out to fans, inviting them to come together for a global prayer meeting this weekend.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 10:07 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta invites fans for a global prayer meet: Let’s pray negativity is destroyedSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta invites fans for a global prayer meet: Let’s pray negativity is destroyed

A few landmark developments took place with regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe this week. While the ED continued to look into the actor's finances, questions people close to the actor, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The team of CBI members arrived in Mumbai last evening and will start their investigation in the case. As fans and Sushant's family members closely watch the developments, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reached out to fans for a special meet. 

The late actor's sibling asked fans to come together for a "Global Prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput" where Samuhik 108 Gayatri Mantra Jaap will take place worldwide. "‪Let’s All come together to Pray for SUSHANT," she wrote on Instagram. "‪#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right!" she added. The gather will take place on August 22. 

Check out her post below: 

Following the SC verdict, Shweta took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you God!  You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver." The family issued a statement thanking fans and the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "We. Sushant’s family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion," the statement read. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Former CBI director says Rhea Chakraborty may not be arrested for abetment of suicide

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement