Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta invites fans for a global prayer meet: Let’s pray negativity is destroyed

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reached out to fans, inviting them to come together for a global prayer meeting this weekend.

A few landmark developments took place with regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe this week. While the ED continued to look into the actor's finances, questions people close to the actor, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The team of CBI members arrived in Mumbai last evening and will start their investigation in the case. As fans and Sushant's family members closely watch the developments, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reached out to fans for a special meet.

The late actor's sibling asked fans to come together for a "Global Prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput" where Samuhik 108 Gayatri Mantra Jaap will take place worldwide. "‪Let’s All come together to Pray for SUSHANT," she wrote on Instagram. "‪#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right!" she added. The gather will take place on August 22.

Check out her post below:

Following the SC verdict, Shweta took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver." The family issued a statement thanking fans and the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "We. Sushant’s family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion," the statement read.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Former CBI director says Rhea Chakraborty may not be arrested for abetment of suicide

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×