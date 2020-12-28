Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta launches #Love4SSR campaign; Urges fans to donate & pay tribute to him

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, check out his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's latest tweet.

It has been more than six months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. While the late actor’s sudden death left everyone in deep shock, his family members continued their fight for justice and have been doing so even now. While the CBI still continues investigating the case, the family members and fans of the actor remember him by cherishing memories or by launching digital campaigns on social media to pay tributes to the late Dil Bechara star.

In the meantime, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently launched yet another digital campaign which she termed #Love4SSR. She urged the fans to pray and pay their tributes to the late actor through the same. Shweta also asked them to donate books, food, and clothing to the poor and needy ones as a part of the campaign. She then requested them to embrace Mother Nature and plant a sapling. She has earlier launched many other campaigns on social media.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet shared by Shweta Singh Kirti below:

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the CBI to make the late actor’s report public. For the unversed, Sushant’s case was handed over to the central agency after the Supreme Court’s verdict in August. Talking about the same, Deshmukh said that the people of the state and the country want to know about the report. Now, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has welcomed the Home Minister’s call in this regard.

