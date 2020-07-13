Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta overwhelmed over support from fans: Let's have faith on God & justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently taken to social media and penned a note of gratitude to everyone who has shown support towards their family. The late actor passed away on 14th June, 2020.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 but his memories are still alive in our hearts. Fans and well-wishers of the actor have been paying tributes to him through various means including social media. Moreover, another section of people has also been demanding justice for the late MS Dhoni star who reportedly ended his life in Mumbai a month back. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also keeps sharing stuff related to him on social media.

Shweta has recently shared a post on her Facebook handle in which she has thanked everyone for their support towards the late actor’s family. She writes, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying.”

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s post below:

Talking about Sushant, the actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara that is scheduled to be released on an OTT platform on 24th July 2020. Its trailer and the titular track have already received a humongous response from the audience. The movie also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who happens to be the female lead in the same. The late actor has been already showered with praise for his stellar performance in the movie that has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

