Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta praises NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier after the inclusion of a possible drugs conspiracy angle. In the meantime, the NCB has arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in this regard.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020 has left everyone shocked. Moreover, the debates and controversies revolving around his death have left people baffled. Not only one, but three agencies have probed the case – CBI, ED, and NCB. Now, the latest developments include NCB arresting the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the drug conspiracy angle. Both of them have reportedly also confessed to the procurement of drugs on Rhea’s instructions.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is elated after getting the news of Showik’s arrest. She has been at the forefront of getting justice for the late actor since the beginning. Taking to Twitter, Shweta writes, “Thank you, God. Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH!” She has also shared a screenshot of the news about Showik’s arrest along with the tweet. Apart from Shweta, Kangana Ranaut also shared a tweet about justice being delivered in Sushant’s case sometime back.

Check out the tweet below:

Apart from that, if media reports are to be believed, the NCB has now summoned Sushant's household staff after Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's arrest. Not only that, but Rhea Chakraborty is also under their radar in connection with the drugs angle. Earlier in the day, they conducted a raid on her residence and that of Miranda's on a possible lookout for digital evidences. What's more shocking is that her credit card was reportedly used to purchase the drugs. 

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

They all should be hanged how they hurt SSR .It's so sad the way they done this to him .may God help his family what they had to go through

