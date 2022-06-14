Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on death anniversary: You've changed the world for better

Today marks Sushant Singh Rajput's 2nd death anniversary. On 14 June 2020, Rajput passed away at the age of 34 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He became a house name after his performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and many more. Today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a heartfelt post on her social media handle while remembering the actor and recalling how he changed the world for the better. She also urged his fans to perform a selfless action today.

She posted a photo of Sushant and penned an emotional note that read: "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face. “घर से मस्जिद है बहुत दूर चलो यु कर ले, किसी रोते हुए बच्चे को हँसाया जाये ! “- निदा फ़ाज़ली #ForeverSushant."

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti's post:

Earlier today, Sushant's girlfriend-actress Rhea Chakraborty also paid her heartfelt tribute to him. She shared some unseen photos with the late actor on her Instagram and wrote: "Miss you every day."

SSR started his career with Pavitra Rishta on television and later shifted to Bollywood. He was last seen in the 2020 film, Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi. It was based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film marked Rajput's final film and his unexpected posthumous appearance, following his death

