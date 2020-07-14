  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him & pens an emotional note: Your presence is felt so strongly

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. Check it out.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. The late actor who won hearts with his stellar performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. It’s been almost a month since the 34-year old star’s demise. Numerous fans and celebs alike remembered him and paid tribute on social media. Among them are Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing numerous fond memories with the late actor on social media from time to time. Now, she has also penned an emotional note for him on Instagram. While sharing a picture with the late actor, she writes, “It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly... Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy.” This throwback picture of the brother-sister duo leaves us emotional.

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Sushant, the late actor’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara which is now slated for an OTT release. The movie which happens to be an adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ also marks the debut on Sanjana Sanghi as well as the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It is scheduled to be released on 24th July 2020. The trailer of the romantic drama and its songs have also received a positive response from everyone.

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

What a loss but the fact that he must be now in a happy space makes me feel relieved for him. Hope he is happy and at peace.

