  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late star by revisiting an inspiring handwritten note by him

The photo shared by the late actor's sister, sees how the actor wanted to inspire his sister. This note by the Kedarnath actor will definitely leave the fans emotional.
2244 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late star by revisiting an inspiring handwritten note by himSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late star by revisiting an inspiring handwritten note by him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an inspiring handwritten note by the actor. The photo shared by the late actor's sister, sees how the actor wanted to inspire his sister. This note by the Kedarnath actor will definitely leave the fans emotional. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta opened up about the late actor. Sushant's sister revealed that she never ever expected her brother to take such a drastic step. Shweta Singh Kirti goes on to add that the actor did not have any kind of money issues.

She also adds that she was aware of Sushant's depression, but did not feel that the actor will do such a thing. Shweta Singh Kirti who resides in the US, reportedly said that her brother was not keeping well for some time. The news reports stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. The police are still investigating the case, and find out what led the actor to take the drastic step.

Check out the picture shared by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the actor's fans and followers in a complete state of shock. The co-stars of the late actor took to their social media accounts along with other Bollywood celebrities to express their deep shock over the actor's demise. The hand written note by the late actor left the fans emotional as he tries to inspire his sister.

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement