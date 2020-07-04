Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late star by revisiting an inspiring handwritten note by him

The photo shared by the late actor's sister, sees how the actor wanted to inspire his sister. This note by the Kedarnath actor will definitely leave the fans emotional.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an inspiring handwritten note by the actor. The photo shared by the late actor's sister, sees how the actor wanted to inspire his sister. This note by the Kedarnath actor will definitely leave the fans emotional. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta opened up about the late actor. Sushant's sister revealed that she never ever expected her brother to take such a drastic step. Shweta Singh Kirti goes on to add that the actor did not have any kind of money issues.

She also adds that she was aware of Sushant's depression, but did not feel that the actor will do such a thing. Shweta Singh Kirti who resides in the US, reportedly said that her brother was not keeping well for some time. The news reports stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. The police are still investigating the case, and find out what led the actor to take the drastic step.

Check out the picture shared by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the actor's fans and followers in a complete state of shock. The co-stars of the late actor took to their social media accounts along with other Bollywood celebrities to express their deep shock over the actor's demise. The hand written note by the late actor left the fans emotional as he tries to inspire his sister.

