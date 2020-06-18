Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta reveals late actor's Asthi Visarjan to take place today

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reached their Patna home safely from the US and revealed that the late actor's asthi visarjan will take place today, i.e. June 18, 2020.

It's been just a few days since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput was confirmed but the shock remains even now. With Bollywood divided over their stance on nepotism and mental health, his family grieves a severe loss. Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's US-based sister was unable to attend her brother's funeral but took the first flight she could to be with her family. In a recent Facebook post, Shweta shared that she has safely reached their Patna house yesterday.

Moreover, Shweta also revealed that the late actor's asthi visarjan will take place today, i.e. June 18, 2020. "Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #SushantSinghRajput," Shweta wrote.

Rest in peace, Sushant.

Meanwhile, in an earlier FB post, Shweta's heartbreaking words for her brother left many emotional. "Sorry, mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would have taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u. Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more... Wherever ur mera baby stay happy... stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally." Shweta penned.

