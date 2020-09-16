Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta reveals over 2 lakh people joined 'Flag for SSR' to fight for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been running social media campaigns to keep the fight for justice for her late brother alive. Recently, Sushant's sister shared a video of over 2 lakh people from 100+ countries who came together to fight for justice for Sushant.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and left everyone in a state of shock. His fans, friends and family continue to fight for justice for the late actor and often, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti calls for several movements to demand the same on social media. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta had kicked off a campaign 'Flag 4 SSR' where fans were asked to show their support in fighting for justice for Sushant. Now, Shweta revealed that over 2 lakh people came together to fight for her late brother.

Taking to social media, Shweta shared a long video featuring some of the people who came together for the movement to fight for justice for Sushant. She expressed gratitude to them for keeping the fight for the truth alive amid the ongoing investigation of her brother's death. She shared the video related 'Flag 4 SSR' and thanked everyone who became a part of it from over 100 countries. Recently, Shweta too shared a photo of herself with the Indian and the US flag and joined the movement for justice for her late brother.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta shared the video and wrote, "What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive!"

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's tweet:

What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive! https://t.co/4R2TGMonLw pic.twitter.com/FbZwASlD0I — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs related to Sushant's case. Further, they were sent into 14-day custody and their bail pleas were also rejected. Apart from this, the CBI is investigating Sushant's demise along with the Enforcement Directorate who are looking at the money laundering angle alleged by KK Singh in his FIR. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares an endearing memory with him, Shweta and others; Says 'We stay united for SSR'

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

Share your comment ×