  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta reveals over 2 lakh people joined 'Flag for SSR' to fight for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been running social media campaigns to keep the fight for justice for her late brother alive. Recently, Sushant's sister shared a video of over 2 lakh people from 100+ countries who came together to fight for justice for Sushant.
153629 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's old photo with Shweta Singh Kirti from a family functionSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta reveals over 2 lakh people joined 'Flag for SSR' to fight for justice
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and left everyone in a state of shock. His fans, friends and family continue to fight for justice for the late actor and often, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti calls for several movements to demand the same on social media. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta had kicked off a campaign 'Flag 4 SSR' where fans were asked to show their support in fighting for justice for Sushant. Now, Shweta revealed that over 2 lakh people came together to fight for her late brother.

Taking to social media, Shweta shared a long video featuring some of the people who came together for the movement to fight for justice for Sushant. She expressed gratitude to them for keeping the fight for the truth alive amid the ongoing investigation of her brother's death. She shared the video related 'Flag 4 SSR' and thanked everyone who became a part of it from over 100 countries. Recently, Shweta too shared a photo of herself with the Indian and the US flag and joined the movement for justice for her late brother.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta shared the video and wrote, "What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive!"

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's tweet:

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs related to Sushant's case. Further, they were sent into 14-day custody and their bail pleas were also rejected. Apart from this, the CBI is investigating Sushant's demise along with the Enforcement Directorate who are looking at the money laundering angle alleged by KK Singh in his FIR. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares an endearing memory with him, Shweta and others; Says 'We stay united for SSR'

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 hour ago

So far we have bill boards , flags, prayers, plants, songs. What next Didi ?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from important things like the free falling economy. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Marijuana doesn't kill, but the illegal medicines prescribed by the sister definitely do.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Saare andh bhakt ek saath bolo-Shewta mata ki jai ho!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I am from Africa greeting to yourll. I don't personally know Ssr but when I watch his interviews and his public appearances all I see is a gem of a person truly humble and super intelligent. You people in India should watch it to learn the kind of person he was. Never saw him being arrogant no matter who the person was I think Ssr was highly misunderstood. We have a saying and it's "you can do a thousand good deeds but people will only remember you for the one mistake that you make" and let it be know his mistake harmed him and not yourll.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

So today you are going to write this same comment every SSR article. Yesterday you wrote the conspiracy theory. Do you think we are dumb ? Don’t understand anything? Full on OR going on. You know SSR very well. Tomorrow you will write another essay. Go . Get lost . Lier.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

This idiot didi must be banned on social media for misusing it for inciting public sympathy. Her brother was no saint. Can't she get it in her thick skull. With each post of hers she is losing a lot of ssr warriors. She should just shut up now. Doesn't she work for a living. Doesn't she have kids to take care of. How does she manage this whole drama living in the US where life is hectic.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Enough now! she should just take a backseat..she has gone overboard

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I am kindly asking you, requesting you , begging you Sweatha Singh Kirti to stop this everyday SM drama. Trust me you are now looking very fake, everything looks fabricated. Please. SSSr never used SM or PR. I was not his fan but Your bro was a very shy, educated, quite boy . Why you are behaving so desperate? Shame on you Madam.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I hope that never happens to your sons and brothers... Yourll should pray that they never meet a rhea in their lifetime

Anonymous 12 hours ago

This lady is now stooping extremly low for her new found fame and money. Stop it Sweata. You are so fake lady.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

You are so irritating.. why should I do anything for a womanizer and drug addict.. and above all a dysfunctional family like you

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Shweta di please stop harassing the public with your stupid demands. You should have a conscience and think deep and hard about what you have done. Unleashed this blood hungry mob when you know in your heart that Sushant was a troubled person and ultimately took this step by himself. Nobody forced him to have drugs or take this step. YOUR SISTER was with him for 5 days before he died. You guys gave him medicine for anxiety, you still act like you are shocked that he was depressed? WHAT LIES!!! Karma is waiting for you. Rhea and her family have suffered a lot for nothing to do with SSRs demise. Its sad what you'll have gotten away with due to timing and Bihar elections.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

This is too much [drama.] Focus on the actual reason behind the #JusticeForSsr.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

You all should have been there for him and with him when he needed family support ... not posting y’all pictures with his picture in the backdrop for the sake of it .... shame on you all..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement