Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'we will get justice' in a new POST after Rhea's interrogation by ED

Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she has talked about seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Check it out.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seems to have gotten murkier than before. However, fans and loved ones of the late actor have heaved a sigh of relief after the CBI took over the case finally. Meanwhile, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for being questioned in connection with the case. She along with her brother Showik and ex-manager Shruti Modi has been interrogated for hours by the investigating agency on Friday.

We have now learned that the actress came out of ED building a little while back after almost eight hours of interrogation. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has shared an Instagram post in which she has attached a picture of herself holding a placard that reads “We will win!!! Love you Bhai… God is with us.” Shweta has further added a caption that goes this way, “We will get justice… We will find the truth!!" She has also added #warriorsforssr along with the post. For the unversed, it’s a trend begun by the late actor’s fans on Twitter after CBI took over the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also filed an FIR against six accused persons including Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, and Samuel Miranda. Sushant’s father KK Singh had already filed an FIR sometime back which created quite a stir across the entire nation. The latest developments in the late actor’s case have been quite shocking for everyone and everyone is waiting for CBI to disclose the unsolved mysteries in the coming times.

