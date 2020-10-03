Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'We will win' amid reports of AIIMS ruling out murder theories

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation is currently going on and amid this, a report by a news channel claimed that the AIIMS report has apparently ruled out murder theories. Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has indirectly hit out at them in a post.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the nation shocked and his family has been looking for some answers from the CBI as they are probing his case. Amid this, a recent report by NDTV said that the AIIMS panel has submitted its conclusive report to CBI and reportedly 'ruled out' any murder theories. Amid this, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has indirectly hit back at the report and shared a post mentioning that they will win. She even shared a photo of the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant's sister shared a photo of her late brother in a selfie. Along with it, Shweta wrote, "We Will Win!" The post went viral and fans of the late actor also commented on it as they demanded justice for Sushant. As per a report by NDTV, sources told them that the AIIMS report has ruled out the murder theories and claimed that the actor reportedly ended his life. It further added that the CBI is likely to investigate the ‘abetment to suicide’ angle that was levelled by Sushant’s father in his FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others with the Bihar Police.

Amid this report, Sushant’s sister has shared a post and indirectly reacted to it. Earlier, Shweta had shared photos of the sign boards in Mumbai by Sushant’s fans demanding justice for the late actor.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's post:

Meanwhile, the CBI is yet to issue an official statement on the AIIMS panel report of the late actor that was submitted to them. Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had raised questions over the delay in the investigation of CBI and amid this, the agency had issued its first statement where it stated that no angle has been ruled out and that the investigation is currently going on. Sushant’s fans, friends and family have been demanding justice for the late actor who passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

