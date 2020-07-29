  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on seeking justice for late actor: If truth doesn't matter, nothing will

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a post on Instagram while remembering the late actor. Check it out.
30036 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on seeking justice for late actor: If truth doesn't matter, nothing willSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on seeking justice for late actor: If truth doesn't matter, nothing will
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 but fans and loved ones of the actor still find it hard to believe that he is gone. On the other hand, some of them have sensed foul play in his untimely demise and urged for a proper investigation regarding the entire matter. In the midst of all this, the late MS Dhoni star’s father KK Singh has recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta keeps on remembering the Dil Bechara star by sharing some fond memories on social media from time to time. She has now shared yet another post on Instagram in which she remembers her brother and talks about getting justice for him. Talking about the same, Shweta writes, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will.” Shweta had also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Sushant that happened four days before the actor passed away.

Check out her Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (shwetasinghkirti) on

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara has been receiving a positive response from the audience upon its OTT release on 24th Julya 2020. The romantic drama marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The music for the movie that happens to be an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars is composed by AR Rahman.  

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan asks late actor’s sister why family hasn’t demanded CBI probe; Here’s what she said

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement