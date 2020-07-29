Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta on seeking justice for late actor: If truth doesn't matter, nothing will

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a post on Instagram while remembering the late actor. Check it out.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 but fans and loved ones of the actor still find it hard to believe that he is gone. On the other hand, some of them have sensed foul play in his untimely demise and urged for a proper investigation regarding the entire matter. In the midst of all this, the late MS Dhoni star’s father KK Singh has recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta keeps on remembering the Dil Bechara star by sharing some fond memories on social media from time to time. She has now shared yet another post on Instagram in which she remembers her brother and talks about getting justice for him. Talking about the same, Shweta writes, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will.” Shweta had also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Sushant that happened four days before the actor passed away.

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara has been receiving a positive response from the audience upon its OTT release on 24th Julya 2020. The romantic drama marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The music for the movie that happens to be an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars is composed by AR Rahman.

Credits :Instagram

