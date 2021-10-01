Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a 5 yr old FB post, remembers celebrating film MS Dhoni's success

Last year on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his demise left everyone in shock. Even though the actor is not with us today, his legacy continues to live on. Ever since the actor’s demise, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing posts on social media remembering her late brother. On Friday, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and looked back at a 5-year-old Facebook post as she remembers celebrating film the late actor’s film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ success.

The post read as, “Ok so my whole family including Bhai was planning to watch Dhoni movie on 4th Oct. I kept feeling bad for I'll hav to miss this family get together once again and will miss hugging and celebrating my little Bro's success together. But then I had a Aha moment. How many times one comes across a moment like this... Choosing between what is practical and what is emotional. I am going with the emotional.... Just got my tickets done for India. Can't wait to celebrate my Bhai's success with my family. I simply love my family. Just to see a smile on my Bhai's face will be worth all the effort!!”

Back in August on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Shweta shared a video on Instagram remembering him. The video consisted of footage from their childhood days as well. Sharing it she wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan Bhai.. @Sushantsinghrajput. I know your love and protection is always there with me”.