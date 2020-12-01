Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares his old tweet about coming together as she seeks justice for him

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and his death is under investigation by the CBI. Amid this, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him with a throwback video interview and shared an old tweet where the actor mentioned unity.

It has been over 5 months since the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, fans and friends continue to seek justice for the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Rajput has been crusading for justice for her late brother via her social media handles and today, she shared an old tweet of the actor where Sushant spoke about coming together. Sushant's death left the entire nation shocked and his case investigation is currently going on.

Today, Sushant's sister Shweta took to her social media handles and shared a tweet of her late brother where he penned his thoughts about what is right and wrong. In the tweet by Sushant that dated back to December 12, 2018, he had mentioned, "Anything that brings us together could be right, everything that divides us should be wrong." Sharing it, Shweta used several hashtags in her caption including, "#Compassion #Kindness #Love #Humanity #Forgiveness #Gratitude #Wonder #Inspiration #Dreams #Divine #Future #SushantForever."

Not just this, Shweta even shared an old interview video of Sushant with a journalist from Bollywood Hungama where he was seen talking about people coming together and questioning things. He is seen saying, "If we are concerned about why we are doing what we are doing then, we should sit together to come together, not fight together." Shweta shared the same and sought justice for her late brother. She mentioned his quote in her caption and wrote, "In his own words...”If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it. We should sit together to come together, NOT FIGHT...” #Justice4SushantSinghRajput."

Meanwhile, Sushant's case had taken a new turn when his father KK Singh had gone ahead to register an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Bihar police station. Post this, the matter of jurisdiction came in and the Supreme Court intervened to transfer the case to CBI. The CBI began its probe and interrogated several people important to the case. Amid all of this, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested in another drug-related case by NCB. Rhea was later released on bail after a month of being in custody. The late actor's case is being investigated by CBI, NCB and ED. He passed away on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

