Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares how fans of the actor have been seeking justice for him in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been protesting and demanding justice for the late actor. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared glimpses of how fans in Mumbai have come together to seek justice for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago in his house in Mumbai and his death left everyone in the nation shocked. His fans, friends and family have been demanding justice for him ever since. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared how fans in Mumbai have been seeking justice for the late actor. Shweta has been sharing photos of signboards and hoardings across the globe put up by SSR's fans to seek justice and know the truth behind his demise.

Now, she took to social media and shared how fans in Mumbai also have put up hoardings across the city to join the movement regarding 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.' Sharing photos of the hoardings with a photo of Sushant, Shweta expressed gratitude to the fans who called themselves the late actor's 'extended family' on the hoardings as they sought justice for Sushant. A day back, Shweta had shared how fans in California, US were out on streets demanding justice for Sushant.

Sushant's sister shared the photos from the city and wrote, "Mumbai Hoardings #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Revolution4SSR." Fans of the actor also have been joining in the movement to know the truth behind his demise.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's tweet:

Meanwhile, the late actor's demise is being probed by CBI SIT along with the Enforcement Directorate. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others that the case was taken up by the CBI after hearing in the Supreme Court. Recently, the AIIMS panel on forensics submitted its report regarding Sushant's autopsy to the CBI team and it is reported that they may probe the lapses in Cooper Hospital's autopsy. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law supports ‘revolution 4 SSR’; Seeks justice for other heinous crimes too

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

Share your comment ×