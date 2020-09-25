Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares how fans in California are seeking truth via 'Satyagrah for SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Since then, his family and fans have been fighting for the truth behind his sudden demise. Now, Sushant's sister Shweta shared a video of fans in California demanding the truth using signboards.

It has been over 3 months since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans continue to remember the late actor on social media. His family has been fighting to know the truth behind his sudden demise in June 2020, and hence, have been demanding justice for the late actor. Amid this, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to drop a video of California fans of the late actor who were seen demanding the truth behind his demise in their own way. Sushant's sister kicked off a movement for fans to join from across the globe where they demanded the truth about the late actor's death.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a video on Friday morning where fans were seen holding signboards in their hands of 'Satyagrah for SSR' to join the world movement to seek the truth behind the actor's demise. Sharing a video, Sushant's sister revealed that it was his fans in California who were demanding truth about him. In the video, we first see a woman holding a signboard while standing on the footpath and showing it to cars passing by. The Signboard read "#Satyagrah For SSR World movement for truth Sushant Singh Rajput:1986-2020."

Sushant's sister shared the video and wrote, "Bay Area, California. #SatyagrahForSSR." Earlier, Shweta shared some throwback photos from her sangeet where she and Sushant could be seen shaking a leg together. Remembering her late brother, Shweta shared the old photos and left fans emotional.

Take a look at Sushant's fans demanding truth in California:

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is currently being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The CBI is awaiting the AIIMS final report that is being reported to be 'conclusive' about the late actor's death cause. Further, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are in jail til October 6 as they were arrested under the NDPS Actor 1985 by the NCB for alleged drug chats related to Sushant. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

