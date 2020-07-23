Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a PHOTO of her father with the late actor's pet Fudge

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on her Instagram account, where her father is seen with the late actor's pet named Fudge.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a sweet post on her Instagram account. Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post, where her father is seen with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet named Fudge. The photo shared by Shweta Singh Kirti sees her father with the late actor's pet Fudge at their home. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing post on her Instagram account about her late brother and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on an OTT platform tomorrow. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film. The Bollywood film Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film, Dil Bechara is among the most highly anticipated films from the Bollywood industry. Recently, the Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee said during a chat show, that when she met the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, he was a lot more confident than what he was during the shoot of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

The late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a much-evolved actor when she met him for the film, Dil Bechara. The film is releasing on an OTT platform due to the uncertainty circling around the opening of theatres in the country.

