  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a PHOTO of her father with the late actor's pet Fudge

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on her Instagram account, where her father is seen with the late actor's pet named Fudge.
3837 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,ShwetaSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a PHOTO of her father with the late actor's pet Fudge
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a sweet post on her Instagram account. Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post, where her father is seen with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet named Fudge. The photo shared by Shweta Singh Kirti sees her father with the late actor's pet Fudge at their home. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing post on her Instagram account about her late brother and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account.  

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on an OTT platform tomorrow. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film. The Bollywood film Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film, Dil Bechara is among the most highly anticipated films from the Bollywood industry. Recently, the Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee said during a chat show, that when she met the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, he was a lot more confident than what he was during the shoot of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dad with Fudge

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

The late actor's co-star Swastika Mukherjee also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a much-evolved actor when she met him for the film, Dil Bechara. The film is releasing on an OTT platform due to the uncertainty circling around the opening of theatres in the country. 

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 13 minutes ago

just hope thats this is a recent pic&fudge is alive&happy..

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Deeply disturbing and disheartening that not even 1 of Sushant's so called close friends were there for him when he needed it the most. Kriti indirectly blaming and shaming him for his death with zero sensitivity and empathy and making it all about herself "I never stopped praying for your hapiness" is so disgusting! Why is to much to ask for that the people who intentionally hurt, bullied, humiliated and bitched about him be called out for their sabotage and sins? None of us have been at peace or able to get any closure till the truth comes out. Why was he boycotted? Because he had a spine and refused to butter people up. It's disgusting!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement