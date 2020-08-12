Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a post about the late actor; Says 'My brother I salute you'

The post sees photos from a news channel's assessment of the late actor's diary. Previously, it was reported that the Centre has directed the CBI to take over the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an emotional post about the late actor. Shweta wrote in her post that, "Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!" The late actor's sister shared the pictures which were reportedly taken from Sushant Singh Rajput's personal diary. The post sees photos from a news channel's assessment of the late actor's diary. Previously, it was reported that the Centre has directed the CBI to take over the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had reportedly filed a FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty. The latest news reports state that the actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. The trio was grilled with respect to the money laundering claims in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per news reports, the actress Rhea Chakraborty has been so far questioned twice in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai.

Check out the post

The news reports also state that ED has quizzed Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty's former manager Shruti Modi. Previously, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta had shared a post to thank everyone who had supported the late actor's family in seeking a CBI probe in the case.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets ahead of Supreme Court hearing: God is with us)

Share your comment ×