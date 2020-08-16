Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares priceless video of the late actor with all his 4 sisters; WATCH

In the video, it shows Sushant Singh Rajput and all his four sisters goofing around. Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote a heartfelt poem. Check it out below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of demanding justice for her brother who allegedly died by suicide on 14 June, as per Mumbai police. It has been two months since his demise and the family is far from getting any closure. #CBIforSSR has been trending since weeks now and various Bollywood celebs have also joined the brigade. On Sunday, Sushant's sister Shweta who has actively been demanding justice on social media shared a priceless video of the actor with all four of his sisters.

In the video, which seems to be dated around the time when MS Dhoni: The Untold Story had released, it shows the late actor and all his four sisters goofing around. Sharing the video, Shweta captioned it, "We had joy, we had fun!/ We had seasons in the sun Sun with rays/But the smile and the song.Like the seasons have all gone. How I wish we were all together again... #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR."

Take a look at the video below:

“We had joy, we had fun!

We had seasons in the sun

But the smile and the song

Like the seasons have all gone”

How I wish we were all together again... #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/HJNF3fUTg5 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

Apart from this video, Shweta also shared an unseen childhood photo of Sushant and wrote, "*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_* #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr."

Since the last few days, Bollywood celebrities too have voiced their support for CBI to take over the case and speedy justice for the family. Whereas, millions of fans have been rallying for justice since Sushant passed away on 14 June.

ALSO READ: Shweta Singh Kirti shares UNSEEN childhood photo of Sushant Singh Rajput as their strive for justice continues

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×