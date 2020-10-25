Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a spiritual post as she seeks justice for the late actor

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a spiritual post as she seeks justice for her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out the post.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a spiritual post on her Instagram account as she seeks justice for her late brother. The post read, "Faith #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput." The post shared by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti features a conversation between Arjun and Krishna about prayers. Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote in her latest Instagram post how the people seek justice for the late actor.

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. The late star's death case is being probed by three agencies namely, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. The news reports state how the NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The news previous reports state how actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after being in jail. The actress was at Byculla jail. The news reports state how the actress wanted to take legal action against all those people who tried to defame her.

The news reports also stated how the actress Rhea Chakraborty wanted to file a complaint against Ankita Lokhande. The NCB also arrested alleged drug peddlers in relation to the drugs angle probed by the agency. The news reports on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also state that the AIIMS had ruled out murder theories. The news reports further stated that the CBI could further probe the abetment to suicide angle in the late actor's death case.

