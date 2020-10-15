  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a video of him crooning a bhajan; Recalls what it reminds her of

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting for justice for her late brother. Recently, she dropped a throwback video of the late actor where he is seen lost in prayer while crooning bhajan. She shared what the video reminds her of.
It has been over 4 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the fight for justice of his family continues. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been crusading for justice for her late brother and in the process, she often shares old photos and videos of him that leave fans emotional. Recently, Shweta shared an old video of Sushant crooning a devotional Bhajan and praying to Lord. Seeing the same, Sushant's sister was overwhelmed and she shared what the video reminded her of. 

Taking to social media, Sushant's sister shared a video in which Sushant was seen engrossed in singing a Bhajan. Seeing her late brother crooning Bhajans, Shweta was reminded of the childhood days when their family used to get together during the power cuts and croon Bhajans together. She shared how they all were left in tears after spending time together while singing Bhajans. She expressed how her late brother's video reminded her of those days. 

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs." 

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's video:

Meanwhile, a day back, Shweta deleted her social media accounts and left fans in shock. However, she returned to social media later and clarified that she had only deactivated her accounts as there were multiple login attempts on them. Sushant's family has been fighting for justice for the late actor and his case is being investigated by the CBI. As per a recent report by Zee News India, CBI may have apparently completed its investigation of the case and that they may submit a closure report soon. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

