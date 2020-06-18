Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deletes the emotional post she penned for the late actor

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti had poured her heart on social media to pay an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in the entertainment industry and the nation grief-stricken. As per police reports, Sushant committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14th June 2020. The news about his tragic death has created a huge uproar on social media. Many celebs have mourned the untimely demise of the talented actor. After this tragic incident, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti who couldn't attend the funeral had poured her heart on social media to pay an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Shweta had also attached a handwritten note given to her by Sushant. But Shweta has however deleted the letter as well as the post from her Facebook account within a day. Her Facebook post which has been deleted now read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u." She added, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

In the deleted post, Shweta had also requested fans to choose love over hate, compassion over anger and urged everyone to forgive everyone. "All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!" her post concluded.

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise, the late actor's ashes were immersed by his family in the river Ganga on Thursday. Sushant's sister, father and close relatives were seen in a boat with police personnel in Patna where they immersed the late actor's ashes.

