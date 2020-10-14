Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti DELETES Twitter, Instagram accounts 4 months since his demise

Shweta Singh Kirti who has been crusading for justice for her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all her social media accounts on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her social media accounts on a day when the late actor's demise completes four months. 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Shweta, who has been crusading for justice tirelessly, on Instagram and Twitter deleted both her accounts.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Shweta had shared an inspiring video of Sushant on his four-month death anniversary. She captioned the video, "A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant." In the video, we got to see the late actor training hard while prepping for one of his movies. He can be seen indulging in activities like running, cycling, jogging, etc. in order to keep himself fit and fine.

Shweta, who resides in the US, has not just shared SSR's fan tributes in India but also car rallies and billboards that popped up in different parts of the world. Two days back, she shared a video of a car rally being held in the UK. She had tweeted, "UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI and waiting for our agencies to bring out the truth. #WeHaveFaithInCBI #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

Over the last few months, Shweta has constantly been sharing positive thoughts and urging SSR's fans to join the movement. From planting trees to feeding the hungry, Shweta used the power of social media to bring attention to the late actor's death case. She also hit out at Rhea Chakraborty on occasions and demanded for a through probe.

