Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti fully agrees with Ankita Lokhande's 'Truth Wins' post

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to share a picture which read, "Truth Wins." Check out the late actor's sister's reaction to the same.

As Sushant Singh Rajput's case takes new twists and turns every other day, social media is full of support for the actor's late family and friends. After the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the case seems to have opened up a whole new can of worms with its explosive allegations. On Wednesday, Sushant's ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to share a picture which read, "Truth Wins." Since the actor's tragic demise, Ankita has kept her presence low-key on social media.

While Ankita's immediate friends and colleagues responded and offered support in the comments section, the post also got the attention of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Commenting on Ankita's post, Shweta echoed similar feelings and wrote, "God is always with the truth."

Shweta, herself, had shared a picture of her brother from the prayer meet on Instagram. She captioned it, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

A day after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections of the IPC including abetment to suicide, the actress shot back by reaching out to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that the actress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.

The actress has enlisted the services of one of India's well-known lawyers Satish Maneshinde who has in the past handled high-profile celebrity cases like Sanjay Dutt and .

