Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts quote on patience, courage as she seeks justice for him

After Rhea Chakrabarty’s bail, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a powerful quote of famous Paulo Coelho about patience, faith and courage on her Twitter handle.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting hard since June 14 to get justice for her late brother and actor, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence. Yesterday, the prime accuse in Sushant Rajput’s case, actress Rhea Chakrabarty has walked out of Byculla women’s jail almost after a month as Bombay high court granted her bail. And by this news, the spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput fans has been affected but the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti asserted that they are not going to break down in their battle.

After Rhea’s bail, Shweta Singh Kirti has now shared a powerful quote of famous Paulo Coelho about patience, faith and courage. The quote read as, “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post here:

Over the last few weeks, Sushant’s fans have been taking initiatives based on his ‘50 dreams’ list. The #SushantEarthDay was one of the recent initiatives that had been undertaken by the Chhichhore star’s followers, where they lit candles and diyas for the late actor. And Sushant’s sister Shweta posted a strong message on Twitter for the Kai Po Che actor’s fans, she wrote, “Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do. We are strong and ever so powerful, we just need to believe in our own strength. Staying strong is an art and an unfailing promise to oneself that no matter what is thrown at me I’ll never ever breakdown! #SSRWarriorsRoar4Justice.”

“Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do” We are strong and ever so powerful, we just need to believe in our own strength. Staying strong is an art and an unfailing promise to oneself that no matter what is thrown at me I’ll never ever breakdown! #SSRWarriorsRoar4Justice pic.twitter.com/3N7vrXrFpy — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 7, 2020

