Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti REACTS as fan doubts her 'act of seeking justice' for actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The shocking news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing away in the year 2020 sent shockwaves around the world. A case against later actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also registered for alleged abetment to suicide. In a recent interview, the actress had reacted to the massive criticism and the difficult phase she had to go through after Sushant’s death. Following this Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a cryptic post on social media taking an indirect dig at Rhea. On the other hand, an SSR fan on Shweta’s post also inquired about the concrete steps taken by his family in seeking justice in Sushant’s case. The actor’s sister replied to the fan on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to a fan doubting her act of seeking justice

Recently, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of happy photographs of the actor and a couple of photos featuring him with his fans. Seemingly, an indirect dig at Rhea, the post was shared. On the other hand, a fan also responded to her post claiming not enough was done to seek justice for the actor. In a lengthy comment, a fan wrote, “Yes we love and will always love SSR. But fighting for his justice seems only just a verbal adage now ! What concrete steps are we taking to seek closure of the now idle lying case of SSR? Are we seeking updates? Are we writing to the PM? Are we creating any pressure through the media? Are we filing any further cases? Are we in any way doing things towards uncovering the truth? THE ANSWER IS A BIG NO. This is unfortunate. Now I see some pockets who only seek to encash on SSRs legacy and nothing else.”

He further highlighted Shweta’s remarks of ‘putting up an act’ and continued writing, “Remember those who did the crime, those who tried the cover up and THOSE WHO PUT UP JUST AN ACT OF SEEKING JUSTICE FOR HIM, all comes in the same bracket. All are answerable to the supreme power some day, in some form.”

Reacting to the fan’s comment, Shweta wrote, “Shibaji SarkarWe worked hard to get the CBI… what else can we do? Are there any concrete steps we can take? When the best of India is working on this case.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

