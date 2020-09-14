  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti releases new song as she marks 3 months of brother's demise

To pay a tribute to her younger brother, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to release a new song and campaigned for justice.
602698 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 12:26 pm
News,Shweta Singh Kirti,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti releases new song as she marks 3 months of brother's demise.
It has been three months since Bollywood's talented dancer and actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. While the case has been battled in between different states and three investigating agencies are now probing it, the actor's demise has been become the issue of prime time debates and seen digital campaigns prop up across the world. Today, to pay a tribute to her younger brother, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to release a new song. 

Dedicating it to Sushant, the song is titled 'Josh-e-Jahan' and the video features a montage of the late actor. Sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, "It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our live #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand. https://youtu.be/6w3gQ5ubiqo."

Take a look at it below:

Since Sushant's demise, several campaigns have started on social media and the latest one was to plant saplings and feed the homeless in memory of the late actor. "Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR," Shweta had tweeted. Both the campaigns were a huge success as SSR's fans went all out.  

What are your thoughts on the song? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande fulfills Sushant Singh Rajput's dream as she plants saplings to join the #Plants4SSR campaign

Credits :Pinkvilla

