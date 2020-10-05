Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback pic of the late actor: We believe in you god

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look.

After the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board ruled out the murder angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in its report, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her late brother. In the picture, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen posing near the Kedarnath temple. The still was taken during the shoot of Sushant’s film Kedarnath in 2018, which also featured Sara Ali Khan.

While sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI.” Take a look:

Earlier after the AIIMS reports came out, Shweta had shared a picture of Sushant on her social media handle and wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI”.

Recently, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to AIIMS report. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

Recently, in an official statement, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head, had said they have concluded their conclusive report. He further added, “It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of scuffle/struggle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

