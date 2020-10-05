  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback pic of the late actor: We believe in you god

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look.
15757 reads Mumbai
Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback picSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares throwback pic of the late actor: We believe in you god
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board ruled out the murder angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in its report, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her late brother. In the picture, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen posing near the Kedarnath temple. The still was taken during the shoot of Sushant’s film Kedarnath in 2018, which also featured Sara Ali Khan. 

While sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI.” Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Har Har Mahadev!  We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Earlier after the AIIMS reports came out, Shweta had shared a picture of Sushant on her social media handle and wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI”.

Recently, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to AIIMS report. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned.”

Recently, in an official statement, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head, had said they have concluded their conclusive report. He further added, “It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of scuffle/struggle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Also Read: Mumbai Police commissioner REACTS to AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case: We stand vindicated

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

You may like these
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’, Ankita Lokhande backs her as murder is ruled out
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'We will win' amid reports of AIIMS ruling out murder theories
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares how fans of the actor have been seeking justice for him in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister relates crashing of Twitter to #Revolution4SSR; Calls it a 'voice of unity'
CBI likely to add Section 302 charge in SSR’s death case; Late actor’s sister Shweta expresses faith in probe
Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares how fans are out on streets in California demanding 'Justice for SSR'
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Beautiful picture. People are crazy about Sushant and we will fight forever for him. This case wont be closed no matter what. Media can portray whatever they want, the govt can say whatever they want but once the public gets angry no one can stop us. We will find ways to fix everyone.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement