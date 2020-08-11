Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets ahead of Supreme Court hearing: God is with us

In the last Supreme Court hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the case.

The second Supreme Court hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput's case based on Rhea Chakraborty's plea is set to take place today. The actress has sought the transfer of the case to Mumbai. In the last hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the case. Now, ahead of the hearing, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has tweeted and shared a picture on Instagram asking her followers and the late actor's fans for prayers.

Shweta tweeted, "I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput." On Instagram, Shweta shared a picture that read, "Pray.. It's powerful."

Take a look at her posts:

I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 11, 2020

