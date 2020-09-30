Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges SSR warriors to stay strong & united in her new POST

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares posts related to the late actor on social media. She has recently shared yet another one that is meant for the SSR warriors.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family members heaved a sigh of relief when the late actor’s case got finally handed over to the CBI a few weeks back. They have also continued seeking justice for the MS Dhoni star through social media campaigns and online movements. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in doing the same. She often shares posts related to him, his fond memories, and other related stuff on social media from time to time.

As we speak of this, Shweta has shared a post on her Instagram handle that is meant for the SSR warriors. Here’s what she writes, “I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win!”

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s post below:

She has also shared a picture depicting numerous hands pledging together along with the post. Shweta’s husband and Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Singh Kirti, also pens thoughts about the Dil Bechara star on his personal blog. A few days back, he shared the screenshots of some of his old conversations with the late actor while stating that the latter was a bibliophile. Meanwhile, the latest developments in Sushant’s case is that the AIIMS team has handed over the forensic report to the CBI. The central agency is likely to probe the lapses in the late actor’s autopsy.

Also Read: Shweta Singh Kirti shares a RARE pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'twinkling eyes'; Ankita Lokhande is all hearts

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×