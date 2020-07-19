Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shares heartbreaking video for her 'forever star'

On Sunday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a new video remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and the video is bound to leave you in tears. Watch it below.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void when the news of his tragic demise surfaced on 14 June, 2020. The actor's passing away was deeply mourned by not just his co-stars and the film industry but also millions of his fans who loved and adored him for his work in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore among others. Since Sushant's passing away, Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. From allegations being levelled against industry bigwigs to Mumbai Police's investigation in the case, a lot has been said and done.

Amidst all of this, the actor's family held a prayer meet for the actor in his hometown in Patna. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also has penned down quite a few thoughtful notes. On Sunday, Shweta shared a new video remembering Sushant and the video is bound to leave you in tears. The five-minute video is a montage of Sushant's various clips doing some of his favourite things. From reading, sketching, dancing to spotting stars with his telescope and even playing the guitar, the video is an amalgamation of some beautiful memories of the late actor.

My Forever Star A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it! Shweta Singh Kirti

The heartbreaking video's music is the legendary song Starry Starry Night by Don McLean. Towards the end of the video, we get to see Sushant breaking into a dance on a song from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Hero No. 1. Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "My Forever Star A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

Click here to watch Shweta Singh's tribute to her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are at their mushy best in new song

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×