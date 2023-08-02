Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shares priceless photo of late actor; Fans get emotional

It's been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us. His untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire nation shocked. Since that day, fans have been sharing emotional messages on social media remembering the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also often shares unseen pictures and videos of his brother on Instagram. Likewise, today, August 1, Shweta shared a priceless photo of Sushant and fans shared emotional messages under her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shares priceless photo of late actor

A while ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shared a photo of the late actor where he is seen clicking picture with half of the cast of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story movie. In the photo, Sushant can be seen posing on a bike flaunting the iconic MSD hairstyle and surrounded by the other actors from the movie.

Sharing the old photo of his brother, Shweta wrote, "Somebody sent this beautiful pic of Bhai, warmed my heart to see his sparkling smile (smiley, red heart, and rose emojis) @sushantsinghrajput #OurheartbeatSushantSinghRajput."

Have a look:

Fans react to Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

As soon as Shweta shared the old photo of his brother, fans got emotional. One wrote, "Sushant's smile is like that beautiful diya lit before God. It reminds you of all things pure and divine. Hope, devotion, patience, love and light during during the darkest times, this is what comes to my mind when I see Sushant smiling." Another wrote, "Seems like yesterday that we were watching this movie and were awestruck by his performance.. always a favourite." "Those charming face will stay forever in my heart," wrote a third fan.

Another comment read, "A smile which can make anyone's day beautiful." Others were seen dropping emotional messages alogn with red heart and rose emojis as they miss the late actor.

Will there be a sequel to Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nitesh opened up about the possibility of Chhichhore 2. When he was asked if there will be a sequel to Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore, the Bawaal director answered firmly.

He said, "Sequels I am completely open to. Infact I would love to do a sequel to Chhichhore when the idea comes to me. So far, it has not come to me. Yes, I would definitely like to do a sequel to Chhichhore. It is really close to my heart."

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore was released in 2019 and became a super hit at the box office.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala to reunite on Chhichhore 2? The director answers