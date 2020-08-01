Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta talks about getting justice for him; Shows support towards Bihar Police

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has recently shared a post on Instagram while seeking justice for the late actor. Check it out.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 but the debates, mysteries and controversies revolving around his untimely demise haven’t ended yet. And now, in a shocking state of events, the late actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He has reportedly made some serious allegations against the actress who also happens to be Sushant’s girlfriend. Rhea, on the other hand, in a recent video has refrained from talking about the entire matter.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also come to the forefront now to seek justice for the late MS Dhoni star. She has been sharing a couple of posts on social media to continue with her movement. Recently Shweta has shared yet another post on Instagram while remembering Sushant. She writes, “Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

We can also see that she has added #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #BiharPolice along with the caption which indicates her support towards the latter. While Mumbai Police continues investigation over Sushant’s case, Bihar Police has also begun a separate probe on the same. A few hours earlier, Shweta had shared yet another post in which she gave a glimpse of the late actor’s plans written on a white board which he was supposed to execute from 29th June.

