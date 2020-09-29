  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges everyone to stay united amidst CBI's probe in late actor's case

The CBI has left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the meantime, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a tweet for all the fans of the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and loved ones continue to seek justice for him months after his death. The late actor’s tragic demise remains a mystery and left everyone in a state of shock. Not one, but three central agencies are looking into the matter – CBI, NCB, and ED. Recently, the MS Dhoni star’s family complained about CBI’s slow pace of the investigation. In response, CBI released a statement in which the agency assured they are doing a professional investigation in Sushant’s case.

In the midst of all this, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a tweet for all his fans. Kirti was away for sometime after having announced a social media detox. Now that she is back, Shweta has continued with her campaigns concerning Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, she writes in her new tweet, “Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength!” As soon as she shared this on Twitter, fans began flocking the comments section and showered their support on her.

Check out the tweet below:

Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a few old pictures from her Sangeet ceremony in which she danced with her brother Sushant. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the AIIMS team has handed over the forensic report to the CBI. This team was given the responsibility of determining the cause of the death of the Dil Bechara actor. His post mortem was earlier done at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. As of now, the CBI will reportedly disclose the findings related to the forensic report soon.

