Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges fans to stay united: Strength lies in our unity, never let it break

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His family is currently pursuing a battle for justice. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a note to all his fans and requested them to stay united to seek justice.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June and left the entire world shocked and saddened. His fans, friends and family continue to fight for justice for the late actor. Speaking of this, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been uniting the fans of the late actor via several online campaigns. Now, she put up a message on Twitter for all SSR warriors and urged them to stay united in this time to seek justice for the late actor.

Taking to her Twitter account, Shweta shared a note for all fans of Sushant and asked them to fight together. She further said that they will not let their unity break in their fight for justice. Sushant's sister has been sharing videos and photos on social media of fans from across the world who have been demanding justice for the late actor. From sharing a video of a car rally in the UK to fans demanding justice with placards in the US, Sushant's sister has shared glimpses of how the world has been coming together for the Chhichhore actor.

On her Twitter handle, Shweta wrote, "Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break!! #SSRWarriorsStayUnited."

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's tweet for Sushant's fans:

Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break!! #SSRWarriorsStayUnited — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the case investigation is currently going on and recently, when rumours were rife that CBI may file a closure report soon, the agency released a statement to the media. CBI quashed all rumours of them closing investigation of Sushant's case and claimed that the probe is going on. A report had claimed that CBI had found no foul play in the late actor's case and was about to file closure report. CBI shut down all such rumours. The AIIMS report of the forensics team also has been submitted to the CBI and reportedly, it ruled out murder theories. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti twitter

