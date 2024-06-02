Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta visits Kedarnath ahead of his 4th death anniversary: ‘Felt an overwhelming urge to hug him’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is quite active on social media. She is often seen remembering her late brother through emotional posts. Now, ahead of her brother’s 4th death anniversary, she visited Kedarnath and expressed how it made her feel closer to her brother. Read on.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta visits Kedarnath

On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram and posted a carousel of images from her recent visit to Kedarnath. She juxtaposed her pictures with her late brother while she was seen meditating at the temple premises followed by another picture clicked while seeking blessings from Aghori saint whom coincidentally Dil Bechara actor also met a few years back. She also added Amit Trivedi’s track, Namo Namo in the background.

In a long caption, she expressed, “It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day.”

Take a look:

"I came to Kedarnath to pray, to remember, and to feel close to Bhai. The day was incredibly emotional; as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him. I sat and meditated where he had meditated, and in those moments, I felt he was still with me, within me, living through me. It felt as if he had never left."

“Yesterday in Phata, there was no internet connection. While sitting in my car, I managed to open Instagram and saw only one post in my feed: a picture of Bhai in Kedarnath with a Sadhu. I knew I had to meet that Sadhu, and by God’s grace, I was able to. I’m attaching that picture for reference,” she further added.

In conclusion, she mentioned, “Grateful to God for making this happen. #kedarnath #kedarnathtemple #sushantsinghrajput”

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged Shweta’s comments section with their encouraging and heart-warming comments.

Sushant contributed to Bollywood with his captivating presence in films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath and more.

