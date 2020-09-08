Sushant Singh Rajput's sister suggests alternatives to seek justice for him: Let's make it people's movement

Shweta Singh Kirti has always been at the forefront in seeking justice for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, she has made a special request to all the fans of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020 left the entire nation shocked. The actor had worked extensively at the Indian television industry too before entering Bollywood, and hence the massive fan following. Meanwhile, his loved ones and followers are leaving no stone unturned in seeking justice for him in the past few weeks. Among those at the forefront is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has used social media as a platform to organize campaigns and meets for him.

Recently, Shweta has shared yet another post on her Instagram handle in which she has urged all the late actor’s fans to look for alternatives to seek justice for him. She writes, “Put up Billboards and flyers in front of your home, on your car. Split into groups and have peaceful car rallies and tag me. Let’s make it into People’s Movement! We will not stop till the justice is served! Let the power of God be with us!” She has also shared a collage along with the post which has Sushant and Lord Shiva’s faced merged into one.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently interrogated by the NCB, has filed a case against Sushant’s other sister Priyanka Singh. The actress went to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against the latter. Rhea has reportedly alleged that Priyanka had sent a bogus medical prescription to the late actor. According to her, Sushant died within five days of his sister sending the prescription so that he could get access to the medicines meant for anxiety attacks. Further details are awaited about the same.

