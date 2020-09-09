Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at paid PRs with her post on 'karma' after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs on Tuesday. Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has reacted to the same.

The latest development in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is that the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. They interrogated the actress for three consecutive days in connection with the drug angle post which the decision of arresting her was taken. Meanwhile, they had earlier already arrested her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the procurement of drugs. Meanwhile, members of the film fraternity gave mixed reactions to the news of Rhea’s arrest.

Some of them have even backed the actress by writing #JusticeForRhea on their handles. A few of them have tried justifying the fact that the NCB has arrested Rhea for procuring drugs and not any other charges. However, it seems like their reactions did not go well with Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She has now shared a hard-hitting post in which she has taken a sly dig at the alleged naysayers and paid PRs.

Shweta has also asked the netizens to pay attention to such people. She further adds that the NCB, CBI, and ED are doing an impeccable job and that they should have faith in them. Apart from that, Shweta has shared a hard-hitting quote that reads, “Karma. What you put out will come back to you in unexpected ways. Give only what you don’t mind getting back to you.” Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Rhea has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Don’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/DWSRB0ZNpY — shweta singh kirti (shwetasinghkirt) September 8, 2020

