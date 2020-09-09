  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at paid PRs with her post on 'karma' after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs on Tuesday. Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has reacted to the same.
6401 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at paid PRs with her post on 'karma' after Rhea Chakraborty's arrestSushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at paid PRs with her post on 'karma' after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest development in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is that the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. They interrogated the actress for three consecutive days in connection with the drug angle post which the decision of arresting her was taken. Meanwhile, they had earlier already arrested her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the procurement of drugs. Meanwhile, members of the film fraternity gave mixed reactions to the news of Rhea’s arrest.

Some of them have even backed the actress by writing #JusticeForRhea on their handles. A few of them have tried justifying the fact that the NCB has arrested Rhea for procuring drugs and not any other charges. However, it seems like their reactions did not go well with Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She has now shared a hard-hitting post in which she has taken a sly dig at the alleged naysayers and paid PRs.

Shweta has also asked the netizens to pay attention to such people. She further adds that the NCB, CBI, and ED are doing an impeccable job and that they should have faith in them. Apart from that, Shweta has shared a hard-hitting quote that reads, “Karma. What you put out will come back to you in unexpected ways. Give only what you don’t mind getting back to you.” Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Rhea has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Check out Shweta's tweet below:

Also Read: After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, her lawyer issues a statement; Calls Sushant Singh Rajput ‘drug addict’

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement