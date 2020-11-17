Sushant Singh Rajput's sister thanks those who remembered him while celebrating Diwali: You guys are family

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and loved ones remembered him on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Here's what his sister Shweta has to say about the same.

It was back in 14th June when Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode while leaving everyone teary-eyed. There is not a single day when his fans and loved ones have not remembered him for the past few months. They have made sure to recollect his fond memories on social media from time to time and pay tribute to him. The Dil Bechara star’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in doing the same on social media.

Shweta has recently shared a tweet along with a video while expressing her gratitude towards the SSR fans. The video happens to be a compilation of clippings that show how the late actor’s fans around the world celebrated Diwali while remembering him on the occasion. She writes, “Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...Diya lamp definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you.”

Check out her tweet below:

Yeh Diwali Sushant wali... definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you pic.twitter.com/6VCTsBUdfG — Shweta Singh Kirti (shwetasinghkirt) November 16, 2020

A few days ago, Shweta had shared yet another post in which one could see an SSR fan lighting a diya outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Diwali and Children’s day. Meanwhile, his sister turned a year older recently and wishes have been showered on her from both the fans of the late actor and her loved ones. Ankita Lokhande also sent her best birthday wishes to Shweta by sharing a throwback photo with her.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister is elated as she gets 'heartfelt loving messages' on her birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

Share your comment ×