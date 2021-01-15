Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges fans to help people & perform on his songs to mark his birth anniversary

21st January will mark the 35th birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on to know what his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has to say about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary is just around the corner and as heartbreaking as it sounds, the talented star is not with us anymore. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 and his death left the entire country saddened. Meanwhile, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to fight for justice and opines her views on social media from time to time. She is among those who are at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant right from the beginning.

Recently, Shweta asked fans for suggestions regarding the various ways in which they can mark the late actor’s birth anniversary. She suggests a few ideas herself one of which is to selflessly help three people and pray for his soul. The second idea is to have a Global Meditation Session for 15 minutes. Her third idea is included in another tweet that reads, “And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let’s celebrate his life and help spread love and joy.”

Check out the tweets below:

How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant’s Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday. #SushantBithdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let’s celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, his death has been mired in numerous controversies right from the beginning. Not one but three agencies namely CBI, NCB, and ED have been conducting probes separately to look into the late actor’s case. Meanwhile, his last movie was Dil Bechara that also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. It was backed by Mukesh Chhabra and released a month after his untimely demise.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

