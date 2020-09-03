Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters admit the late actor felt low since 2013 in their statements to CBI: Report

As per the latest reports, the CBI has recorded the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters. Read on for further details.

The CBI officially took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after the Supreme Court’s verdict on August 19. They have interrogated many people in connection with the late actor. According to media reports, the agency has also recorded the statements of his sisters. They have all said in their statements that he felt low since 2013. Not only that, but he also consulted a psychiatrist in 2013. First is Neetu Singh whom Sushant and the others lovingly denoted as Rani Didi.

According to Neetu, the late actor informed the entire family about feeling low in October 2019. Post that, she along with her husband and the other sisters visited Sushant’s apartment in Mumbai. According to her, he was feeling low because of professional highs and lows. She also reportedly asked him to come to Delhi but the actor replied by saying that he will go a few days later. Neetu also said in her statement that Sushant underwent treatment under Dr. Kersi Chavda at the Hinduja hospital in November 2019.

The same thing has been said by Sushant’s other Priyanka Singh in her statement. She has reportedly revealed that the late actor felt low since 2013 and that he would come out of the thought after they convinced him. She talks about a psychiatrist in Andheri whom Sushant consulted back then. However, according to her, he was composed after the same as his career was progressing well. She also gives the same statement as Neetu Singh about the actor feeling low in 2019 post which they visited his apartment.

Priyanka Singh further adds that she called Sushant on June 4 and asked him the reason behind not calling her for four to five days. He then reportedly told her about feeling low. Post that, she convinced the late actor that she would meet him once the lockdown is over. Apart from that, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also narrates in her statement how she went to stay with him on June 8 and had to return home on June 12 as her daughter was alone. Meetu further reveals that he was bored and tired amidst the lockdown. She also reportedly claimed to have called the late actor on June 14, but he never responded. According to her, Siddharth Pithani informed her about the incident and also called the police to the place.

