Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters allege FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty is based on 'concocted story': Report

Rhea Chakraborty had earlier filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on charges of forging a prescription and giving medicines to the late actor without consultation. Read on for further details.

Prior to her arrest by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and a Delhi-based doctor on charges of forging a prescription. She also accused them of giving medicines to Sushant without consultation. In response, Priyanka and Meetu Singh filed a petition at the court for quashing the FIR filed against them which Rhea opposed. Later on, the CBI termed her allegations as speculative and concoctive that cannot be the basis of an FIR.

However, the Mumbai Police recently filed an affidavit at the court citing that they were duty-bound to register the complaint. The hearing of the case was on November 4, 2020. Now, Sushant’s sisters have alleged that Rhea Chakraborty has put forward a moonshine defense in reply to the petition against quashing the FIR. Not only that but they have also urged a probe into Rhea’s alleged malicious activities and grant of damages for the same under public law.

Priyanka and Meetu Singh have also stated that the FIR filed against them by Rhea Chakraborty is based on a concocted story, unfounded allegations, and fake speculations. They have further added that the FIR filed makes no case against them and that it deserves to be quashed. Well, they did not stop at this and further mentioned a letter penned by Rhea Chakraborty on September 14 that has been deliberately concealed. Talking about the actress, she was arrested by the NCB on September 8 on charges of procuring drugs. She was granted bail on October 7.

