Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters move Bombay High Court for withdrawal of Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against them

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had filed an FIR against his sisters on September 7 on charges of forging a medical prescription. They have recently approached the Bombay High Court concerning this matter.

A few weeks earlier, NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. However, the actress filed an FIR against the late actor’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh prior to her arrest. Yes, you heard it right. The actress lodged the complaint at the Bandra Police Station while accusing the Rajput sisters and a Delhi-based hospital of forging a prescription that included medicines for anxiety that is prohibited.

These medicines were supposedly for Sushant. Recently, the late actor’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and requested for quashing the FIR filed against them. They have claimed that the FIR that was lodged on September 7, 2020, was based on media reports. They have further alleged that the complaint was filed with discrepancies and material irregularities. It is further mentioned in their petition that there is a delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint.

That is because the medicines were reportedly prescribed on June 8, the very day when Rhea Chakraborty left the late actor’s residence. Judges MS Karnik and SS Shinde took up the petition and postponed it for hearing on October 13, 2020, while stating that there is no urgency. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of the actress and her brother has been extended to October 20, 2020, by the special NDPS court. On the other hand, Rhea and Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has alleged that Sushat’s family is interfering in the probe and pressurizing the AIIMS doctors.

