Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu, fear CBI arrest as they seek urgent hearing in Bombay HC

Things seemed to be heating up for Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, as they have moved the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent hearing of their petition. The sisters had earlier filed a petition to quash the FIR filed by late actor Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against them. When asked by the court what was the urgency in hearing their petition, advocate Madhav Thorat told the court that since there is already an FIR against the sisters, they fear they could be arrested by the CBI any time.

According to a report in India Today, Priyanka and Meetu in their petition are also seeking an interim relief so that no coercive steps are taken against them.

Rhea had filed an FIR against the sisters in September alleging that they obtained a false prescription and administered banned medicines to Sushant with the help of a certain Dr Tarun Kumar in Delhi after she left the actor's apartment on 8 June 2020. Rhea alleged that the sisters without supervising dose and quantity administered the medicines which may have resulted into a chronic anxiety attack leading to Sushant's suicide.

The FIR was registered by Bandra police and was later transferred to the CBI.

On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has filed a reply to the SSR's sisters petition and said, "Sushant was very much in Mumbai, Maharashtra and not in New Delhi. That is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a Cardiologist thought it is fit to prescribe medications to a person he did not know and had never met with Psychotropic substances. There is nothing to indicate that there was ever any teleconference held between Sushant and the accused doctor," reported India Today.

Maneshinde has also asked for the petition filed by Sushant's sisters to be dismissed saying that the investigation against the sisters is in the nascent stage. Meanwhile, the court has asked Anil Singh, the additional Solicitor General representing CBI and the Mumbai police, to file their reply by today, 28 October.

The court has slated to hear the petition on 4 November.

