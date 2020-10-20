Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant accuses NCB of illegal detention; Seeks Rs 10 lakh compensation

The NCB had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's former staffer Dipesh Sawant along with others in connection with the drug case. Now, he has decided to approach the High Court regarding the matter.

The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing the drug case in the past few weeks. The agency jumped in to investigate alongside CBI and ED in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after the possibility of a drug angle in the matter. After that, they made significant developments in the same. Not only that but the NCB also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on charges of procuring drugs in the month of September.

Among others who were arrested by the agency in the drugs case were Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant. The latter, who is currently out on bail, has moved the Bombay High Court and file a petition against NCB. Sawant has accused the agency of illegal detention before being produced in the local court. He has also alleged that his fundamental rights have been violated as the officials failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours.

According to Dipesh Sawant’s petition, the NCB took him into their custody from his house in Chembur on September 4 at 10 pm. However, they allegedly produced him before the magistrate 36 hours later on September 6 afternoon. His petition also mentions that the agency has wrongly recorded about having arrested him on September 5 at 8 pm. Sawant has now reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and appropriate action against the officials of the agency. For the unversed, he was earlier arrested by the NCB over charges of the procurement of drugs and alleged connection with peddlers.

Credits :PTI

